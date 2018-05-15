The United States was not looking for a trade war with China, the US is seeking to make a trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Politico.
Kudlow backed U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s efforts to reach an agreement with Beijing and that both countries must take action.
“He is looking for a deal, I support him on that, wholeheartedly, assuming it’s a good deal. He has my support,” Kudlow said, adding that no agreement had been reached yet.
“Both sides should try to lower tariffs as much as possible ... and to take down non-tariff barriers wherever they are,” he told Politico. “Free and open trade, I think that’s the solution. I think that’s where we are as a group.”