Google has announced that Google Drive is going to see huge changes with more storage at a much lower price, Express reported.

This won’t affect free users who take advantage of 15GB storage without having to pay, but if you have a paid subscription plan for more storage space you will be set for big price cuts.

Google’s new Google One service is to replace the paid options within Google Drive.

At present if 15GB is not enough, users can purchase a range of different plans depending on their storage needs.

Whereas now a 2TB plan costs £15.99 a month , 2TB on the new Google One service is going to cost $9.99, which currently works out at a £7.38 monthly payout.