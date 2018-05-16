YEREVAN. – A group of demonstrators, who protest the cutting down of more than 25 trees and starting of a construction at the park nearby the Yerevan Municipality building, on Wednesday burst into the building and demanded to meet with Mayor Taron Margaryan of the capital city of Armenia.
Even though the police officers attempted to prevent, the protesters managed to enter the building.
Deputy Mayor Davit Ohanyan and several city hall staff members attempted to prevent them from coming near Mayor Margaryan’s office. A number of police officers also were there.
The demonstrators demand Taron Margaryan’s resignation.
Deputy Mayor Ohanyan proposed the protesters to leave the municipality building and go to the hall of Moscow House across the street.
“The relevant specialists will come [there],” he said. “I promise that I will ask Mr. Taron Margaryan to also come, participate in that talk.”
Davit Ohanyan added that Margaryan was working, but he was not in the city hall.