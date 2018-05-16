Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of data of millions of Facebook users by British consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, Daily Mail reported.

The Facebook CEO is set to face European MEPs in Brussels as early as next week, when he is due to attend a tech summit in Paris organised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Facebook has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data of 87 million users.

"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week," President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, said in a statement.

The European Parliament has requested Zuckerberg appear before the assembly more than once, and it appears he has finally agreed.

The 34-year-old Facebook CEO will notably meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee, the statement said.