French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will not get into a trade war against the United States over Iran, despite France's disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, NY Times reported.
Macron said Thursday in a news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria: "We're not going to choose one camp over another. We're not going to be the allies of Iran against the United States of America."
Commenting on the decision of French oil and gas group Total to stop a multibillion-dollar project in Iran unless it is granted a waiver by U.S. authorities, Macron said he wants to provide all guarantees for businesses that want to stay in Iran to be able to do so.
He added: "We're not going to impose on French businesses to stay in Iran. The President of the French Republic in not the CEO of Total."
Macron said he was convinced that the U.S. decision will benefit Russian and Chinese companies in Iran.