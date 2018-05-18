The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Gina Haspel to lead the CIA, after a contentious nomination process for President Donald Trump's divisive pick, CNBC reported.
The intelligence veteran will become the first woman to lead the spy agency, despite concerns about her role at the CIA when it employed the "enhanced interrogation" program that used some tactics broadly considered torture. After controversy surrounding Haspel's qualifications, enough Democrats supported her to secure her confirmation.
The chamber confirmed Haspel by a 54 to 45 vote.