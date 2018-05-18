YEREVAN. – Armenia's newly appointed Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan commented on the protest action of the supporters of the Sasnta Tsrer armed group.
Talking to reporters, Zeynalyan said the protesters have to take into account the rights of other citizens.
“Everyone should act so not to harm the national interests. This is an exclusive revolution in the world, and each of us is accountable for it. If we have something in mind, we should not rule out that this may contradict the opinion of another person,” the Minister said.
The supporters of Sasna Tsrer group have been staging protest actions and blocking Arshakunyats Avenue for several days demanding the release of the group members. On Thursday Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called to end the actions. Later on the avenue was unblocked, but protesters blocked the building of Shengavit district’s court.