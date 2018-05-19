STEPANAKERT. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, on Saturday met with newly appointed Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia.

They discussed the priority directions of the foreign policy agenda of the two Armenian states, as well as matters of mutual interest the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the further strengthening of the positive dynamics in the process of international recognition of Artsakh, as well as the restoration of the trilateral format of the Karabakh peace talks—with the full participation of Artsakh.

Furthermore, FMs Mayilian and Mnatsakanyan stressed the importance of coordinated activities on pan-Armenian issues. In this context, the sides lauded the current level of cooperation between the two foreign ministries and noted the need to continue consultations between the two FMs and relevant departments of the two ministries for the efficient fulfillment of their foreign policy objectives.

Subsequently, their talk continued in an expanded format.