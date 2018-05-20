Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to strengthen protection before his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina following reports of the alleged assassination attempt, RBC reported referring to the TRT Haber TV channel.
According to the source, this information didn't give any details on the assassination attempt, including the date and location.
The warnings of assassination threats are not new, and have always been there, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted on Saturday.
Erdogan plans to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. He is expected to meet a member of the presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina from the Bosnian Muslims Bakir Izetbegovic. Turkish leader will attend the convention of the Union of European-Turkish Democrats (UETD).