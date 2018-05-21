YEREVAN. – The new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, on Monday received French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.
First, the minister expressed a conviction that Armenian-French relations will further develop and expand in the near future, the Ministry of Diaspora informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he underscored the intensification of ties between the two countries.
“A positive climate has been created in the country [i.e. Armenia]; the people are awaiting [positive] changes,” the minister noted, in particular. “People have believed in, trusted us; we must justify that trust.”
The French ambassador, for his part, said they are glad to expand cooperation in new Armenia.
“We welcome the sunny, smiling revolution thanks to which the world has come to know Armenians better,” Lacôte said, in particular. “The Armenian diaspora, especially the young generation, is also excited today. (…). Many [Diaspora Armenians] want to return, live, and work in the homeland.”
Subsequently, the Armenian minister and the French ambassador discussed collaboration in several domains, and the next International Organization of La Francophonie summit which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October.