YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, deputy PMs and minister took the oath of office (PHOTOS).
According to the new law, the members of the Cabinet have to take the oath of office.
“For the sake of achieving national goals and strengthening the homeland, I swear to fulfill my commitments to the people with the good faith, to preserve the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Armenia, to promote the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia, to remain loyal to the highest title of the member of the Government,” the oath says.