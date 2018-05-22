YEREVAN. – They say President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia is doing everything so that his name will not be linked in any way to the new government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.
“Which in itself means: a) President Armen Sarkissian foresees a major fiasco for that government; b) he has no role to play in those staff appointments.
“In response to this observation of ours, one of the latter’s [Sarkissian’s] close circles said: ‘Armen Sarkissian simply prefers the role of an arbitrator,” wrote Irates.