YEREVAN. – At Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, NA President Ara Babloyan introduced the seven new members of parliament.
Accordingly, the NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction has four new MPs: Alen Simonyan, Hovik Aghazaryan, Hayk Konjoryan, and Hrachya Hakobyan.
Hakob Hakobyan has become a deputy of the Republican Party of Armenia faction.
And Spartak Seyranyan as well as Ruzan Arakelyan have become members of the NA faction of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.
After approving the NA agenda, these new MPs took an oath of office.
Also, President of the House of Representatives (parliament) of Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris, delivered remarks at the NA.
In the morning, Syllouris visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.