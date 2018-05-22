YEREVAN. – The report on the current situation in the direction of Nakhichevan shows why the foreign and defense ministers of Armenia visited that very sector.
Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Tuesday said the abovementioned at a briefing with reporters.
Balayan recalled that the Azerbaijani side is carrying out engineering work at the said sector, and this poses a danger to Armenian military positions.
“We have repeatedly alerted, including the mediators, that such actions strain the situation and can lead to deaths,” he noted.
The Armenian MFA spokesperson noted that the recent death of an Azerbaijani soldier could have been a result of abnormal relations, and not of exchange of fire—as Baku claims.
“At any rate, we will not allow to change the [military] positions at any sector,” stated Tigran Balayan. “Our partners are informed of Azerbaijan’s actions. Also, they have been informed that those actions can lead to a strain in tension.”