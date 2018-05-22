YEREVAN. – Armenia-Switzerland political cooperation is on a high level, and it is indispensable to intensify the efforts to give a new impetus to economic cooperation and to bring the existing potential to fruition.
The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday stated the above-said at his talk with Swiss Ambassador Lukas Gasser, informed press office of the government of Armenia.
The PM underscored the further development of Armenian-Swiss relations. Also, he thanked the Swiss authorities for expressing a clear position on the Armenian Genocide issue, and for their close cooperation on international platforms.
The Swiss ambassador, for his part, conveyed the readiness of his country’s government to develop and strengthen bilateral ties with Armenia. In addition, Gasser reaffirmed the Swiss president’s attendance to the next International Organization of La Francophonie summit, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October. Furthermore, he informed that several Swiss companies were interested in entering Armenia’s market.
PM Pashinyan and Ambassador Gasser reflected also on current regional matters.