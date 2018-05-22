YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the new government.
At the session, the executive branch of power specified the subordination of the agencies under the ministries of the country.
Also, the Cabinet set the model form for the charters of the agencies of the public administration system of Armenia.
In addition, PM Pashinyan instructed the Cabinet members to submit within ten days the final versions of the charters of the government departments.