At least 53 people were injured as Saudi Arabian Airbus A330 jet made an emergency landing in Jeddah, AFP reported referring to the kingdom’s Aviation Investigation Bureau (AIB).
“The passengers were evacuated by emergency slides. 52 of them were slightly injured, while one female passenger suffered a fracture during the evacuation and is now receiving treatment,” AIB said in a statement.
Airbus A330, traveling from the Muslim holy city of Medina to Dhaka with 151 people on board, made an emergency landing in Jeddah after the commander of the ship found that its landing gear failed to drop.