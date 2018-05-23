Indian officials on Tuesday urged tourists to steer clear of monkeys after two French visitors were attacked by the primates while taking selfies at the Taj Mahal, Channel News Asia reported.

The tourists were left with bloody scratches and bite marks after being chased and set upon by the monkeys as they took photos at India's most famous attraction.

Footage captured on a mobile phone showed scores of monkeys chasing tourists from the legendary monument to love in the city of Agra early Tuesday.