YEREVAN.- Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Tuesday the delegation led by President of the House of the Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris.

Greeting the guests, the PM noted that Armenia-Cyprus relations have historical roots and there is no lack of warmth between the two nations.

"I am glad that our countries have common views on regional issues. We attach importance to the Cyprus role in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention and condemnation of genocides, "Nikol Pashinyan said.

The prime minister highly appreciated the position of Cyprus and the support of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government is interested in the further development of cooperation with Cyprus in the political, economic and security spheres and attached importance to the cooperation with Cyprus within the framework of Armenia-EU relations.

The President of the House of the Representatives of Cyprus congratulated Nikol Pashinian on his election as Prime Minister and expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will be developed.

"You can be sure that we will assume the role of the Armenian representative in the European Union and will try to take steps towards the ratification of the Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement and the visa liberalization process," Demetris Syllouris said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Demetris Syllouris highlighted the development of trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Cyprus and Greece and expressed hope that the sides will continue to work actively in this direction in future.

Nikol Pashinyan asked to convey his greetings to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and reaffirm his invitation to attend the 17th Francophonie Summit to be held in Yerevan this autumn.

During the meeting the interlocutors also touched upon a number of issues of mutual interest.