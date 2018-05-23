The United Arab Emirates did not try to influence the election of Donald Trump, a minister said on Tuesday, following reports that the president’s son met with an envoy representing the crown princes of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.
“Attention needs to be paid to facts over innuendo & speculation; the UAE made no effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.
“Like other governments friendly to the US, UAE officials had contact with staff & advisors in both 2016 presidential campaigns to inform and be informed of the candidates’ foreign policy positions.”
The New York Times last week reported on a meeting in August 2016 at which Lebanese-American businessman George Nader told Donald Trump, Jr. that the Gulf Arab leaders were eager to help his father win the election.
Trump Jr.’s attorney has said nothing came of that meeting.
Nader’s lawyer has said her client “has fully cooperated with the U.S. special counsel’s investigation and will continue to do so.”