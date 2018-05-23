YEREVAN. – The new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Atom Janjughazyan, on Tuesday received German Ambassador Bernhard Matthias Kiesler.

First, Ambassador Kiesler congratulated Janjughazyan on assuming the office of Finance Minister, informed the RA Ministry of Finance. Presenting the position of the German side, he said that the German Federal Government was ready not only to maintain the existing economic ties, but also to take steps towards the further development of cooperation.

Janjughazyan, for his part, informed that the RA Ministry of Finance intends to continue carrying out all the programs that are on the agenda. Also, the minister stressed the importance of effective public finance management, and he noted that partner countries and international financial institutions have been greatly contributing to this matter—in terms of both financial support and exchange of culture and experience.

During the talk, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Armenian-German Intergovernmental Commission on Financial and Technical Cooperation in the second half of this year.

In addition, the parties touched upon several other matters of current cooperation and highlighted the prospects for its expansion.