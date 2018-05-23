YEREVAN. – I would suggest that we do not use the term “political prisoner.”
The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, stated the aforesaid during Wednesday’s National Assembly debates regarding the report on the 2017 activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office. He noted this with respect to considering as “political prisoners” several people who are still incarcerated in the country.
“I would formulate in a way that there is a view that the accusations against them are not substantiated, or are unlawful,” he added, in particular. “All those cases are now in the court proceedings; justice is carried out.
“We are ready to discuss and see what new solutions can be given to the problems in this situation.
“Change of the situation [in Armenia] should be comprehensible. We had criminal cases where people were preparing to carry out mass disorders, presenting demands to the state, the officials; [but] we don’t have those officials today.
“They were making calls for continuing the demands, with weapons. But there has been a change in the situation; a specific person’s danger to the public has reduced.”