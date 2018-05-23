Moscow will continue to play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the spokeswomen for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
According to her, Russia has a desire to bring the settlement closer to those mechanisms that are adopted and verified in terms of effectiveness.
“There is a desire to bring the settlement closer to those ways that are recognized and civilized. We played a very active role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and we will continue to do so.”
Earlier Armenian and Russian foreign ministers discussed Karabakh conflict during a phone conversation on Wednesday.