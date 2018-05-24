An employee of a Scottsdale jeweler allegedly stole $250,000 in jewelry, before heading on a trip to Armenia, abc15 reported.
Scottsdale police report that on May 15, they arrested 35-year-old Emma Pchakjian, at her home near 7th Avenue and Greenway Parkway. Police reportedly recovered $8,700 in cash and multiple pieces of jewelry, belonging to her employer Diamondcraft.
On May 1, owners of the store could not locate a men's diamond ring, nor the inventory photo, that went with it. Store management says Pchakjian refused to assist with a full store inventory.
She resigned from the store the next day.
The store's inventory revealed missing jewelry over the past four months valued at $250,000.
Upon her arrest, Pchakjian made statement allegedly admitting the thefts, saying she felt bad and ashamed, but needed the money after her husband lost his job.
She also reportedly told police that she needed money for an upcoming return trip to Armenia, at the end of May.