3 US Armenians charged in $8mn worth health insurance fraud scheme

New Armenia FM: PM Pashinyan’s government is a team that shares responsibility

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: There is no old and new Armenia to me

Armenian from Arizona arrested for stealing $250,000 in jewelry

Trump: Fate of Korea summit will be known next week

India launches WTO complaint against U.S. over tariffs on steel, aluminium

Pompeo: Turkey needs to 'rejoin NATO’

Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea

French Prime Minister cancels visit to Israel

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

FM Zarif: Iran sets deadline on talks with Europe

Salehi: Tehran ready to boost quality, quantity of enriched uranium

Israeli Knesset to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide in parliament chamber

Iran's FM: Pompeo’s anti-Iran speech reveals bankruptcy of Washington

Pompeo: We will not tolerate Russian interference in 2018 elections

Turkey to receive first F-35 by late June

Nikol Pashinyan: Celebrations of the 100th anniversary of First Republic will be held properly

Pompeo: US will retaliate for diplomat expulsion in Venezuela

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss cooperation issues

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.05.2018

Pompeo on Armenian Genocide: I will review the issue

Pompeo: Bad deal with North Korea is not an option for US

Artsakh President receives delegation of US Armenian Bar Association

Armenia PM: Yelk faction always supported new deal with EU

Instagram users report on app breakdown

Trump assumes changes in US-China bilateral trade

Pashinyan: Armenian-Russian defense cooperation will develop

EU to allocate € 1.5 billion to help refugees in Turkey

Armenia PM: Process of releasing political prisoners will continue

Armenian FM: We will resume Karabakh peace process in June

Armenia Central Bank chief: Outflow of capital was just few dozens of million dollars

Zakharova speaks about consequences of Ukraine’s withdrawal from CIS

Artsakh president chairs consultatons with regional authorities

New Armenia PM: IT sector development is priority for government (PHOTOS)

Zakharova: Moscow will continue to play active role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia attorney general says they may soon have results on case into March 1 tragedy of 2008

Johnson says he wants private plane

Armenia tycoon MP: Businessmen who carried out functions against the law should be behind bars

Russian, Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh

New Armenia PM: Carrying out civil disobedience actions now means carrying out sabotage actions

Armenia records growth in number of corruption crimes

Armenia attorney general: I would suggest we don’t use the term “political prisoner”

Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide bill

More than 200,000 Armenia citizens work in Russia

Armenian-German intergovernmental commission next meeting slated for second half of the year

Ukraine formally withdraws from CIS treaties

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

Newspaper: Thieves in law, known criminals leave Armenia

US State Department continues preparations for planned Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

Garo Paylan tweets in Armenian on being nominated MP candidate from Turkey’s Diyarbakır

UAE denies trying to influence US election

Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

Indian officials urge tourists to steer clear of monkeys after visitors were attacked

Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan gives up parliamentary seat

Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential U.S. tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion

White House releases commemorative coin ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Iran slams US State Secretary’s hostile comments

US imposes sanctions against five Iranians

Armen Sarkissian attends exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian Republic

EU says up to US to avoid damaging trade row escalation

Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation led by Cyprus parliament speaker

Trump does not rule out possibility of cancelling meeting with North Korea's leader

Pompeo voices enthusiasm for Armenia’s peaceful political transition

Sharmazanov: RPA will act exclusively in the interests of Armenia

16 people killed as Afghan Forces try to detonate explosives

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.05.2018

At least 53 people injured in Saudi jet emergency landing

First Deputy PM: Issue of political prisoners has to be settled through legal mechanisms

Armenian deputy speaker considers snap elections premature

Lena Nazaryan to head Yelk faction

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Astana

South Korean President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia government convenes special session

PACE co-rapporteurs to make fact-finding visit to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM: Early parliamentary vote cannot be held in 2 years

Mongolia PM to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I expect our constructive work

Brazil President Temer to give up reelection plans

Armenia new minister: Agriculture is national security issue

German prosecutors to extradite Puigdemont to Spain

Australian city of Ryde calls to recognize independence of Artsakh

Gallup International Association convenes annual forum in Armenia

MFA: Armenia is ready to strengthen relations with Israel

Armenian President congratulates Aznavour on his birthday

Switzerland president to visit Armenia, to attend La Francophonie summit

Aghasi Kirakosyan appointed deputy chief of police

Armenian woman is MP candidate from Turkey nationalist party

Armenia official: Karabakh conflict negotiations have two dimensions

Congressman: Erdogan’s thugs attacked Armenian Americans who were exercising their right

Armenia MFA: Karabakh’s direct participation in peace talks will enable lasting peace

BSTDB cooperates with Ameriabank to support SME lending in Armenia

Yerevan: Karabakh will become party to talks sooner or later

Vahagn Melikyan appointed Secretary of Armenia's Foreign Ministry

Armenia will do its best to hold Francophonie summit at the highest level

Armenia MFA: We will not allow change in military positions at Azerbaijan border

MFA: We are waiting for ratification of Armenia agreement by EU parliaments

State Department official to visit Armenia

Armenia President, PM to pay visits to Georgia

French FM to visit Armenia

Armenia Parliament speaker to Cyprus colleague: Historical injustice has forced our peoples to rise up against evil

Armenia PM to Charles Aznavour: Your unforgettable services to Homeland warm us all