The US is ready to abandon talks with North Korea if the upcoming talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program go in the wrong direction, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away,” Reuters reported quoting Pompeo.
As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet on June 12 in Singapore, while Pyongyang threatened to cancel the meeting because of Washington's unilateral demands. Pompeo, in turn, assured that the State Department continues to prepare for the meeting.