US President Donald Trump’s administration will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
According to him, the administration will work to counter state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, including Russian attempts to interfere in US 2018 elections.
“We will not tolerate Russian interference in our 2018 elections. Much work has been done; there’s more to do. Rest assured that we will take the appropriate countermeasures in response to the continued Russian effort,” the Hill reported quoting Pompeo.