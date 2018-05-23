Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed his American counterpart’s recent comments against Tehran as a sign of bankruptcy of the United States, which he said has put its foreign policy up for rent, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“Pompeo’s remarks (against Iran) signify bankruptcy of the United States,” Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday.
According to him, Washington has in fact put its foreign policy up for rent, meaning that any lobby that offers more money will be able to steer the US foreign policy towards its own demands, he added.
“Mr. Pompeo and the other officials of the incumbent US administration are imprisoned not only by their wrong imaginations and delusions, but also by the past and, even worse, by corrupt lobbies” whose scandals are uncovered before the world’s public opinion every day, Zarif deplored.
He also said that Pompeo’s false comments have been based upon the US old and failed policies that were expressed only more brazenly and harshly this time.