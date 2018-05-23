Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has set a deadline for negotiations with Europe since lapse of time is not in Iran’s interest, IRNA reported.
We are following two procedures; firstly Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be accomplished by a joint commission and secondly bilateral and multilateral talks will be held with other signatories, Zarif said referring to his JCPOA tour to Beijing, Brussels and Moscow.
Zarif was in Beijing on May 13 and held talks with Chinese officials, including his counterpart Wang Yi, on Iran nuclear deal.
On May 14, Zarif reviewed Iran nuclear deal with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
After Moscow, he travelled to Brussels to continue the JCPOA-related talks in the aftermath of the US walkaway from the key international deal.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, Zarif’s tour to China, Russia and the seat of European Union took place at the order of President Hassan Rouhani to exchange views with Europe and other parties to the JCPOA on the survival of the deal following the US' exit.