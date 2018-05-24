A filing published by the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed Wednesday that India had launched a complaint against the United States over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium, Xinhua reported.
India has stated that the U.S. decision will impact its export of these products to the United States and the decision is not in compliance with global trade norms.
"India has filed a dispute under the aegis of the WTO on the issue of imposing import duties by the US on certain steel and aluminium products," the Indian news agency PTI quoted an Indian official as saying.
India has sought consultations with the United States under the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, which is a step of dispute settlement process.