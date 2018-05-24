YEREVAN. – The protest outside the Court of Cassation of Armenia building, and in defense of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan, continued on Thursday.

Once again the demonstrators were holding banners with the picture of Babayan and a demand for the resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan. They were chanting, “Freedom to political prisoners.”

An appeal on Babayan’s case has been submitted to this court. The demonstrators demand that the court urgently consider this appeal and, subsequently, acquit Babayan.

One of Samvel Babayan’s supporters had informed that National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction members Sasun Mikaelyan and Hovik Aghazaryan had petitioned for commuting the preventive measure of arrest, which is in force regarding Babayan.

Several days ago, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for stopping all actions of civil disobedience in Armenia.

The court had found Samvel Babayan guilty of orchestrating the smuggling of arms into Armenia and sentenced him to six years in prison.

According to the indictment, Babayan had prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he had acquired unlawful property in exchange.