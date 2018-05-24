YEREVAN. – The concept of security is much broader than the military component, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said addressing the laureates of 2017 President Award on Thursday.
“The concept of security is broad. It is about a soldier and a general, all state bodies, called to protect the state under the Constitution, as well as economic security,” Armen Sarkissian said.
According to him, the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a key security factor for Armenia, as well as the development of culture, education and science.