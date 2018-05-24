YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday decided to redeem drams equivalent to €2,500 from the state budget to Alexander Arzoumanian, the country’s ambassador to Denmark and ex-FM, in order to comply with a decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
“This judgment comes to confirm that Alexander Arzoumanian was a political prisoner, no matter how much the Republic of Armenia authorities have accepted it or not,” noted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “We need to give this message that if someone has sought to be a judge, he should take responsibility, make judgments, and bear accountability for his judgments.”
In the case “Alexander Arzoumanian v. Armenia,” the ECHR had ruled that Armenia had violated the European Convention on Human Rights, and therefore obligated the country to pay €2,500 in compensation to Arzoumanian.
Alexander Arzoumanian had stated that once receiving this amount, he would donate it to Armenia’s Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.