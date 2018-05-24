YEREVAN. – Yuliya Lovochkina and Giuseppe Galati, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs on Armenia, are in the country on a fact-finding mission.

The PACE co-rapporteurs on Thursday were hosted at the National Assembly (NA), and they held separate talks with representatives of the parliamentary factions, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties reflected on the latest political developments, the carrying out reforms, and the state of human rights in Armenia.

Also, they discussed matters with respect to making amendments to the Electoral Code and holding a snap parliamentary election in the country, as well as the priorities of the program of the new Armenian government.