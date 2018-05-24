YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Thursday convened a special meeting.
At the session, the CEC decided to issue a parliamentary mandate—in place of Armen Babayan, who gave up his parliamentary seat from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party—to Spartak Seyranyan, the next MP candidate on the proportional representation electoral list of the ARF.
Several days ago, National Assembly ARF faction member Babayan had renounced his parliamentary mandate.