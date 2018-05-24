The UK Foreign Ministry issued a statement after two Russian pranksters discussed Putin and Skripal in call with Boris Johnson, The Guardian reported.
The Foreign Office said Thursday that Johnson “realized it was a hoax, and ended the call. We checked it out and knew immediately it was a prank call.”
It says “the use of chemical weapons in Salisbury and Syria and recent events in Armenia are serious matters. These childish actions show the lack of seriousness of the caller and those behind him,” the statement said.
A duo of Russian pranksters managed to get through to the British FM, Boris Johnson, and held an 18-minute phone conversation with him by pretending to be the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.