After canceling the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, President Trump held out the possibility of a later meeting, Fox Business reported.
“A lot of things can happen, including the fact that perhaps – and would wait – it’s possible that the existing summit could take place or a summit at some later date,” Trump said during an address at the White House late Thursday morning, adding that the U.S. military is “ready if necessary” to respond to “any foolish or reckless act” by Pyongyang.
Trump canceled the summit scheduled for June 12 – which would have marked the first time the two leaders met in person – in Singapore earlier Thursday, citing recent threats from the North Korean leader.