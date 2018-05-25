US President Donald Trump decided to break off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang broke a series of promises and cut off direct communication with the United States, a senior White House official said on Thursday, reported Reuters.
“This strange lack of judgment, combined with the broken promises over the past weeks and North Korea’s suspension of direct communication with the United States, suggests a profound lack of good faith,” the official said. “There has been a trail of broken promises that has given the United States pause.”
Trump on Thursday announced that he was canceling his scheduled summit with Kim Jong Un in consideration of Pyongyang’s most recent rhetoric, which he said was uncalled-for.