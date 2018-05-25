YEREVAN. – Alen Simonyan has recalled his application on giving up parliamentary seat.
Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan issued a statement informing about Simonyan’s decision to withdraw his application.
Simonyan got a mandate after Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister and his seat was vacant. However, on May 22 Simonyan decided to give up his parliamentary seat hoping to run for Yerevan Mayor as he was the member of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
Mayor Taron Margaryan submitted a protocol to the Central Electoral Commission to suspend Simonyan’s mandate in the Council of Elders which prompted the deputy to change his mind and recall his previous application.