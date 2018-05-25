YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Friday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

Świtalski noted that the EU assistance to Armenia has increased by one quarter in the current year and said this attests to the prospects and possibilities for further expansion of Armenia-EU relations, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the agenda issues of Armenia-EU relations, and the EU-funded projects in Armenia.

Deputy PM Grigoryan lauded Armenia’s cooperation with EU and said he expected its consistent development.

Ambassador Świtalski, for his part, spoke positively about the reforms being implemented in Armenia and expressed willingness to assist the country in this regard.