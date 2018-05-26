Washington and Pyongyang are conducting productive talks on reinstating the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and whose date and location could remain the same.
Trump posted such a statement on his Twitter account, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 мая 2018 г.
