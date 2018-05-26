A wave of violence has begun in recent days in Guanajuato state where at least 62 people have been killed since Monday, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
According to Periódico Correo, the most shocking of these murders was the finding of eleven dead bodies on Friday in Salamanca city. The bodies of eight of them were dismembered and put in black plastic bags.
In some cases, the killers had left “narco messages” beside the bodies of their victims, and threatening their rivals.
Several drug cartels are in dispute against each other over territory in Guanajuato.