YEREVAN. – First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Dimitri Gvindadze, head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Resident Office in Armenia.

The parties reached an agreement that representatives from the governing board of this bank will visit Armenia soon, informed the press service of the deputy PM.

In addition, Gvindadze assured that the EBRD will increase its assistance to and participation in various investment projects in Armenia.