Armenia is ranked 74th in the Henley & Partners Passport Index, a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy.
The Index comprises a ranking of countries/territories according to how many other countries/territories one can travel to visa-free with a particular country/territory’s passport.
In line with this index, the holders of Republic of Armenia passports can travel to 62 out of 189 countries without a visa.
Japan is in the first place, as its passport holders that can visit 189 countries without a visa requirement.
Iraq and Afghanistan are in the last—100th—place, with a right to visa-free travel to solely 30 countries.