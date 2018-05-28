All corruption processes, or scandals, must be exposed to the end.
Armen Grigoryan, the new Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial.
In his words, several reforms need to be carried out to strengthen the defense system of the country.
“Security is a huge system, about which they need to think when developing the new national security concept,” Grigoryan stressed, in particular.
He noted, however, that there will be no systemic changes in the national security concept of Armenia.
“[But] there will be changes solely in our approaches,” the Security Council secretary added. “Corruption and [some] other matters will become security matters.”