YEREVAN. – The Millennium Challenge Corporation and the possibility of another compact for Armenia was discussed during the Yerevan visit of Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills said on Thursday.

“We are very pleased to be fully engaged with the new [Armenian] government and to have an opportunity to talk about how the U.S. government can help,” Mills said after the swearing-in ceremony of the Peace Corps volunteers.

According to Mills, she was in discussions how the United States can support the new government.

“And we will continue this discussions,” he added.