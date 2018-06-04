YEREVAN. – The new Ambassador of Russia to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin, on Monday presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Mnatsakanyan expressed the hope that Kopirkin will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of Armenian-Russian allied relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The new Russian ambassador, for his part, noted that he begins his diplomatic mission in a friendly country, and this further increases accountability. Also, Kopirkin assured that he will do his utmost to further develop and deepen Armenia-Russia relations and strategic cooperation.

FM Mnatsakanyan and Ambassador Kopirkin discussed several matters that are on the Armenian-Russian agenda and reflected on the schedule of upcoming high-level mutual visits.

In addition, the interlocutors underscored the effective cooperation between the MFAs of the two countries, and exchanged views on combining their activities within international platforms.

Furthermore, they touched upon the most recent internal political developments as well as a number of important regional and international matters.

Separately, the Armenian FM lauded Russia’s ongoing efforts, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries—US and France, toward achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.