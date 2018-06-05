YEREVAN. – A lot of work has been done in relation to the illegal arms shipments to Azerbaijan from Slovakia, and the process continues, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said.

According to him, at present the Ambassador of Armenia is holding important meetings.

“Thank God, people with a suspicious reputation do not know the details, and I would advise you not to pay attention to publications and statements made by such people,” Balayan told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that such statements were made only to attract attention, adding that both the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Embassy in Slovakia assured them that the investigation into the supplies continues.

The matter is the right to the final use of these weapons is provided to one country, but the weapons are found in another, which is a gross violation of the relevant EU regulations.