YEREVAN. – The members of Armenia’s delegation stated that the country’s foreign policy will not undergo any changes at this phase.

Koryun Nahapetyan, Head of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in parliament. He noted this as he summed up the results of the delegation’s participation in the NATO PA 2018 Spring Session, which was convened in the Polish capital city of Warsaw.

Nahapetyan informed that during this session, a British MP had asked the Armenian delegation about the changes taking place in Armenia and whether to expect a change in the country’s foreign policy too.

“[But] our approach toward Eurasian and European dimensions has remained unchanged,” Nahapetyan said, “about which we informed [them].”

At the same time, he stressed that Armenia’s role as a unique bridge between the CSTO and NATO was highlighted at this session. In addition, as per Nahapetyan, the country’s participation in NATO peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo was noted, separately.

“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored this, in particular, noting that Armenia remains a reliable partner for the Alliance, and [that] they are ready to deepen [their] relations with us,” concluded the head of the Armenian delegation to the NATO PA.