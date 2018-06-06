YEREVAN. – The issues of arms sales by NATO member countries were not discussed at the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Warsaw, head of the Armenian delegation to NATO PA Koryun Nahapetyan told reporters.

According to him, such issues were not included in the agenda of the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and therefore the Armenian delegation considered it inappropriate to voice them, as this is not always welcomed.

“However, it should be noted that the issues of the sale of weapons by NATO member states is discussed during the bilateral meetings,” he added.

During last year’s session, various delegations expressed dissatisfaction with Turkey’s purchase of Russia-produced S-400 air defense missile system, Nahapetyan emphasized. The position of Turkey was severely criticized by the Dutch delegation.

Nahapetyan also emphasized that the members of the Azerbaijani delegation very often raise the issues that are not on the agenda, and this is welcomed by misunderstanding and even irritation of the participants. This year Azerbaijanis did not display active attitude.