YEREVAN. – The UK-Armenia Business Forum organized by the British embassy in cooperation with the Armenian-British Business Chamber has opened in Yerevan today.

Ten UK Business companies, led by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard MP, are on a visit Armenia to identify bilateral trade and investment opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure and urban modernization sectors.

The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with Armenian high level state authorities and business representatives, as well as a large UK-Armenia business forum and one-to-one meetings between British and more than 100 Armenian entrepreneurs.

Opening the forum, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said Britain is ready to support reforms in Armenia to make business climate in Armenia more predictable.

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, pointed to unused potential of Armenia-UK economic and trade ties.

“Today there are real opportunities to use this potential,” he said and expressed hope that the participants could reach real agreements as a result of the meetings in Yerevan.

In his opening remarks Trade Envoy Mark Pritchard said he is happy to see new Armenian government’s intention to focus on the fight against corruption, as it is corruption that can tarnish reputation of any country, including Britain.